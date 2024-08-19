Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 697,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,669. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

