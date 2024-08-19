Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.87. 274,051 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.