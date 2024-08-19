Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 261,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GL traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 795,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.