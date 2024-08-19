Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $194.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,668. The firm has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.