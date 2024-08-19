Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4,781.8% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.07. 1,686,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

