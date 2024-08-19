Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 286000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Portofino Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
