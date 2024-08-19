ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACDC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ProFrac

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,611,928 shares in the company, valued at $461,969,925.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,046,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,897. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Stock Up 1.4 %

ProFrac stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.