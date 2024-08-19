ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.51

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 789508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
ProFrac Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProFrac
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.