Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $262.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.41.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $238.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

