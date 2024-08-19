ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lowered by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $102.03. 373,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.