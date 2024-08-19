Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 906,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 2,019,728 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,248,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 368,412 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 303.6% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,062,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,035,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,891,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 59.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

