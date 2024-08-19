Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells $788,040.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00.

QTWO stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

