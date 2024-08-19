QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

