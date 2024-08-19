Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,997 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $44,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,053. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $255.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.26.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.