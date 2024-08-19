Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,673 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $54,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,141,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.31. The stock had a trading volume of 183,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,903. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average is $169.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

