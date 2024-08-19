Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $227,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,188. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

