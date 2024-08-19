Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,860,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $46,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,912,000 after acquiring an additional 555,445 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,072,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock remained flat at $16.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,924,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

