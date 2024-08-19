Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $47,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 187,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

