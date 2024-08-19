Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,187 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of TJX Companies worth $188,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.48. 7,162,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,688. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $115.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

