Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

VIGI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.89. 184,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,919. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

