Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $135,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $82.52. 2,823,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

