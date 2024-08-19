Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $148.16 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,609 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $148,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.5 %

NXPI stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.24. 1,381,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.56 and a 200-day moving average of $253.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

