Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $345.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $345,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,482,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average of $164.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $173.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

