Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $39.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $39,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IUSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,620. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

