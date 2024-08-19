Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $417.59 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,135,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $417,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $60.82. 4,926,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,528. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

