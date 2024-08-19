Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $58,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

TSCO traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $263.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.76 and its 200 day moving average is $261.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

