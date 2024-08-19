Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 111,539 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.86% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $508,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 861,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,303. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

