Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $50,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,375 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,024,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,379 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 960,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 183,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,481. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.