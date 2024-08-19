Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $124,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $102.03. 373,659 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.