Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,644 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $162,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,042. The stock has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

