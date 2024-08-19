Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 349,608 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $43,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 198,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,410,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,040,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,878,000.

Shares of TCAF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 377,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,752. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

