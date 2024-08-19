Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,880 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $264,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.55 on Monday, hitting $368.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,401. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.