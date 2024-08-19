Raymond James Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$19.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MI.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.02.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.68. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

