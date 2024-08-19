Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.8%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.63 and last traded at $60.56. 560,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,094,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

