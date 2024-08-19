Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

