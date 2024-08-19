Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports.
REKR stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.01.
In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 2,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,312,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,237,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
