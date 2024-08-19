Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Rekor Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

REKR stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 2,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,312,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,237,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 830,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 971.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 609,678 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

