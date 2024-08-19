Reviewing Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 2 8 5 0 2.20 Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.43%. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.72%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -5.15% 2.30% 0.42% Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $2.32 billion 3.19 -$300.74 million ($0.31) -22.58 Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.72 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -15.76

Bitdeer Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitdeer Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institution; and Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it provides SoFi Money offers checking and savings accounts, debit cards, and cash management products; and SoFi Invest, a mobile-first investment platform that provides access to trading and advisory solutions, such as investing and robo-advisory. Further, the company offers SoFi Credit Card that provides cash backs on every purchase; Sofi Relay, a personal finance management product that allows to track all of their financial accounts comprising credit score and spending behaviors; SoFi Protect, which offers insurance product; SoFi Travel, an application that manages travel search and booking experience; SoFi At Work provides financial benefits to employees, including student loan payments made on their employees' behalf; Lantern Credit, a financial services marketplace platform for seeking alternative products and provide product comparisons; and other lending as a service that offers pre-qualified borrower referrals and sells loans to third-party partner. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

