Reviewing California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.16 $728.64 million $7.99 2.99 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Par Pacific and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 5.43% 26.40% 8.51% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 3 0 2.50 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.17%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than California Resources.

Summary

Par Pacific beats California Resources on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

