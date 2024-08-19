Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Sells $43,559.70 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,990,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,341,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 351,150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $6,106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 306,551 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

