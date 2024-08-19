Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 0.5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.27. 6,568,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 42,246,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 351,150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 306,551 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

