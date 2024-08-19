Robert J. Francescon Sells 50,000 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CCS opened at $92.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

