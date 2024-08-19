Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.37

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 1349375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,348.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

