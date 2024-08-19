Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $147.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $153.06. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

