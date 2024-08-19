Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXR.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,160 shares of company stock valued at $758,691 over the last 90 days. 32.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

