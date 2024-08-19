Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Target Price to $8.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,575 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

