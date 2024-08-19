Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

