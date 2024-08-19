Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.13.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RCL
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.