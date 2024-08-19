Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $148.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 80,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $141.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,800.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 151.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 36.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.