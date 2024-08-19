Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Christopher D. Clark Acquires 3,400 Shares

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.22. 101,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,632. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 121,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

