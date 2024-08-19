Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Christopher D. Clark Acquires 3,400 Shares

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RVT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.22. 101,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,632. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.
Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
