RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $40,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,385. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

