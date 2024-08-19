Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,337. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,015,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,136 shares of company stock valued at $43,631,609 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

